US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has encouraged Tunisia's President Kais Saied to make reforms to respond to Tunisians' hopes for "democratic progress".

"The Secretary encouraged a transparent and inclusive reform process to address Tunisia’s significant political, economic, and social challenges and to respond to the Tunisian people’s aspirations for continued democratic progress," the US State Department said in a statement on Sunday about a call between Blinken and Saied.

Blinken and Saied also discussed recent developments in Tunisia, including the formation of the new government and steps to alleviate the economic situation, the statement added.

READ MORE: Why is anti-Saied sentiment on the rise in Tunisia?

Growing criticism