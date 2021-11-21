Seven Turkish citizens, who were held in Libya’s east for almost two years, have been rescued.

Citizens were brought back to the country safely thanks to joint efforts of authorities, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry of Turkey on Sunday.

Turkey’s Tripoli Embassy and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) followed the case closely, and cooperated with concerned units to ensure the safely return of the citizens, it added.

"We thank the Libyan and Qatari governments, especially the related institutions that contributed to the process of the release of our citizens," the statement said.

Libya’s civil war, which continued since the ouster and killing of strongman Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, was exacerbated in 2019 when warlord Khalifa Haftar carried out a military onslaught to topple the Tripoli-based internationally recognised government for control of the North African country.

In April 2019, Haftar, who commanded forces loyal to a rival government based in eastern Libya, launched a wide-ranging campaign to take the capital, but his forces failed to achieve their primary goal, although they captured several strategic towns and cities in the vicinity.