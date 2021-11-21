Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called the migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, the EU's eastern frontier, the "greatest attempt to destabilise Europe" since the Cold War.

Belarusian President Alexander "Lukashenko launched a hybrid war against the EU. This is (the) greatest attempt to destabilise Europe in 30 years," Morawiecki said on Twitter on Sunday.

"Poland will not yield to blackmail and will do everything to defend the EU's borders."

The premier issued his strong remarks as he visited Estonia on Sunday morning to discuss the crisis with his counterpart Kaja Kallas.

He will travel to Lithuania and Latvia later in the day to discuss the crisis.

The West accuses Belarus of artificially creating the crisis by bringing in would-be migrants, mostly from the Middle East, and taking them to the border with promises of an easy crossing into the European Union.

Belarus has denied the claim, instead criticising the EU for not taking in the migrants.

