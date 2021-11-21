Chinese state media have posted videos purporting to show tennis star Peng Shuai smiling and well, as international pressure mounted for information about her whereabouts.

In one of the videos, tweeted by Global Times newspaper editor Hu Xijin on Sunday, Peng appears to be standing in a stadium at what he described as the "opening ceremony of a teenager tennis match final".

She is in a group of guests whose names are announced to a smattering of applause. Few spectators are visible in the stands.

A Global Times reporter tweeted another video showing Peng signing autographs for children at a stadium before posing for photos with them.

The two-time Grand Slam doubles champion has not been seen publicly since alleging earlier this month that former vice premier Zhang Gaoli, now in his 70s, "forced" her into sex during an on-off relationship spanning several years.

Staged videos

Hu tweeted in English that a second video shows "Peng Shuai was having dinner with her coach and friends in a restaurant. The video content clearly shows they are shot on Saturday Beijing time."

The conversation revolved around "tennis matches". A man sitting with Peng and two women said "tomorrow is November 20th".

But one of the women quickly corrects him, saying, "It is the 21st", implying that the video was filmed on Saturday.