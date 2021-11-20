WORLD
2 MIN READ
Blinken warns Russia's Wagner group against meddling in Mali
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says that the private military group's involvement hinders the efforts to bring about stability in the war-torn country.
Blinken warns Russia's Wagner group against meddling in Mali
During a visit to Dakar, US Secretary of State Blinken also witnessed signing of contracts worth over $1 billion between four US firms and Senegal. / AFP
By Merve Ayşe Kızılaslan
November 20, 2021

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned the shadowy Russian mercenary group, Wagner, over involvement in Mali as he pressed for a civilian transition in the troubled country.

During a visit to Senegal on Saturday, Blinken said that the United States was "contributing to efforts with Mali and partners in support of stability" in the war-ravaged country.

"I would only add that I think it would be especially unfortunate if outside actors engage in making things even more difficult and more complicated, and I'm thinking in particular of the Wagner group," he said.

Furthermore, Blinken said that he agreed with Senegalese leaders on holding Mali to its pledge to transition to democracy and promised that the United States would offer benefits for such a move.

"As soon as the democratically elected government takes office, the international community stands ready to support Mali," Blinken said.

READ MORE: Mali's plan to host Russia's Wagner mercenaries worries Germany

RECOMMENDED

Wagner involvement

The private military outfit, which Western capitals see as closely linked to the Kremlin, has been tied to conflicts in Ukraine, Africa and the Middle East.

France has been spearheading moves to target Wagner after its reported deal with Mali's military junta to send 1,000 contractors to help in a longstanding conflict with militants.

West African regional group ECOWAS earlier this month slapped sanctions on individual members of the military junta ruling Mali since the August 2020 seizure of power.

READ MORE: Mali could rewrite Russian-French relations in the Sahel

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Indonesia lets Elon Musk's Grok back online under tight supervision
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Right-wing candidate Laura Fernandez wins Costa Rica presidential race