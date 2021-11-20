US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned the shadowy Russian mercenary group, Wagner, over involvement in Mali as he pressed for a civilian transition in the troubled country.

During a visit to Senegal on Saturday, Blinken said that the United States was "contributing to efforts with Mali and partners in support of stability" in the war-ravaged country.

"I would only add that I think it would be especially unfortunate if outside actors engage in making things even more difficult and more complicated, and I'm thinking in particular of the Wagner group," he said.

Furthermore, Blinken said that he agreed with Senegalese leaders on holding Mali to its pledge to transition to democracy and promised that the United States would offer benefits for such a move.

"As soon as the democratically elected government takes office, the international community stands ready to support Mali," Blinken said.

