Tens of thousands of people have protested in Vienna after the Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown beginning from Monday to contain the country's skyrocketing coronavirus infections.

Whistling, blowing horns and banging drums, crowds streamed on Saturday into Heroes' Square in front of the Hofburg, the former imperial palace in central Vienna, one of several protest locations.

Chanting "resistance", many demonstrators waved Austrian flags and carried signs with slogans such as "no to vaccination", "enough is enough" or "down with the fascist dictatorship".

Most of the signs focused on the newly announced vaccine mandate: “My Body, My Choice,” read one. “We’re Standing Up for Our Kids!” said another.

About 1,300 police officers were on duty. They used loudspeakers to tell protesters masks were required, but most didn’t wear them.

Twenty-day lockdown

The Austrian lockdown will start early on Monday. Initially it will last for 10 days and then it will be reevaluated.

At most, it will last for 20 days, officials said.

Most stores will close and cultural events will be cancelled.

People will be able to leave their homes only for certain specific reasons, including buying groceries, going to the doctor or exercising.

The Austrian government also said starting February 1, the Alpine nation will make vaccinations mandatory.