Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement has fired 14 drones at several Saudi cities, including at Saudi Aramco facilities in Jeddah.

The Houthi military spokesperson said in a televised press conference on Saturday that the group had also attacked military targets in Riyadh, Jeddah, Abha, Jizan and Najran.

There was no immediate Saudi confirmation.

Saudi Aramco, the state oil firm, said when contacted by Reuters that it would respond at the earliest opportunity.

