At least 17 people have died and dozens are reported missing in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh after days of heavy rains.

The death toll rose late on Friday night after three people were killed when a building collapsed, police said.

The state has been hit by intense torrents since Thursday, sparking massive floods in at least five districts.

Ten people trapped under the debris were rescued but two are still missing.

Earlier on Friday, at least a dozen people died as heavy floods washed away the bus they were on.

Search and rescue efforts for missing passengers continued on Saturday.

Deaths from various districts have been reported over the past few days, with officials warning that the numbers could rise as rescue operations carry on.

Teams of the National Disaster Relief Force have been deployed to worst-hit and vulnerable districts, and local authorities have rescued and evacuated hundreds of families to shelter homes.