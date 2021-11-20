Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has announced it was "absolutely possible" his forces helped refugees and migrants cross into Poland, but denied they had been invited.

"I think that's absolutely possible. We're Slavs. We have hearts. Our troops know the migrants are going to Germany," Lukashenko told the BBC in an interview on Friday.

"Maybe someone helped them. I won't even look into this."

The West has accused Belarus of artificially creating the crisis by bringing in would-be migrants from abroad and taking them to the border with promises of an easy crossing into the European Union.

Belarus has denied the claim, instead criticising the EU for not taking in the migrants.

"I told them I'm not going to detain migrants on the border, hold them at the border, and if they keep coming from now on I still won't stop them, because they're not coming to my country, they're going to yours," he said.

