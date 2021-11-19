The United States has rebuffed an appeal by the Taliban to release Afghan assets frozen after its takeover, saying the new government in Kabul must "earn" legitimacy first.

Thomas West, the US special representative for Afghanistan, said in a statement on Friday that Washington had long made clear that if the Taliban claimed power by military force rather than negotiating with the previous US-backed government, that critical non-humanitarian aid would be cut off.

"That is what occurred," West said.

"Legitimacy & support must be earned by actions to address terrorism, establish an inclusive government, & respect the rights of minorities, women & girls — including equal access to education & employment," he said.

West said that Afghanistan was already in dire economic and humanitarian straits before the Taliban takeover, due to years of war, drought and the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The US will continue to support the Afghan people with humanitarian aid," he said, saying $474 million has already been provided this year.