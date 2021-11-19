India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would repeal three agriculture laws that farmers have been protesting for more than a year.

Modi's U-turn has sparked intense debate in the country. Opposition parties have pointed out that the decision is a political calculation rather than a good-faith response to the peaceful protests held by farmers on the peripheries of the national capital, New Delhi.

India's former Home Minister and leader of the opposition Congress party, P. Chidambaram, tweeted that the "withdrawal of the three farm laws is not inspired by a change of policy or a change of heart. It is impelled by fear of elections!"

In contrast to Modi’s reputation as a strong leader with an unflinching commitment toward reform - a buzzword many of his critics see as a facade to turn India into a corporate-friendly Hindutva state - Friday's decision is largely seen as a second major retreat by Modi in the past seven years of his rule.

The decision will not go down as a legitimate response by a leader to a democratic protest movement launched in September of last year.

Rather, it will be remembered for the grit the farmers have shown by keeping a massive agitation alive despite facing many obstacles.

Braving cold weather, the pandemic and a hostile government that came down heavily on them on several occasions, the farmers prevailed.

They also became the target of a massive information war waged by the Indian media, a significant portion of which unabashedly supports the Modi government.

Day in and day out, they were vilified and dehumanised on TV channels, with some pro-government voices calling them Khalistanis - a separatist Sikh movement - and slandering them with various accusations.

Much of the far-right ecosystem, which is the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's primary voter base, targeted their protesters on social media with hateful comments.

As a result, one of the dreadful attacks the protesters faced was when a convoy of cars allegedly led by a BJP minister's son mowed down four farmers and one journalist in Uttar Pradesh. India's most populous state is preparing for elections in the coming months.

So how did a country that takes pride in its farming community come to this point?

Introduced in September last year, one of the agriculture laws in question was aimed at deregulating the sector.

It allowed farmers to sell produce to buyers beyond government-regulated wholesale markets, where they are assured of a minimum price.

The farmers rejected the laws, saying the government had taken a unilateral decision without involving farming unions. They organised a massive protest rally with the intention to enter New Delhi and bring the city to a standstill.

However, the government deployed police on the capital city's borders and blocked their entry, which led to a year-long standoff. So far, 600 people have died in the agitation, according to local news reports last month.

When the laws were passed, there was much at stake for farmers. They objected, saying that the laws would devastate their earnings. The farmers felt they would end guaranteed pricing and pave the way for corporate exploitation.

According to a social activist Aruna Roy, the new laws would have put farmers' agricultural land at the mercy of corporations, calling the dependence on outside market forces “enslaving.”

