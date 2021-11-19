Fifty migrant workers died in Qatar in 2020 and over 500 were seriously injured.

The UN's International Labour Organization stated the numbers on Friday, as the Gulf nation readies for the 2022 World Cup.

The ILO report, entitled "One is too many", said that the top cause of fatalities was falling, with most happening at the workplace.

"Severe occupational injuries were most commonly caused by falls, followed by road traffic injuries, falling objects and machinery," the report read.

"Thirty (deaths) occurred pre-hospital and 20 occurred in hospital," it added, which ILO says is the most comprehensive picture ever of work-related deaths in the country.

The report comes amid criticism of working conditions for hundreds of thousands of migrant labourers – including those who built the stadiums for the World Cup.

Data gaps affect true numbers