A group of 39 Palestinian refugees have been waiting in a restricted area of the Barcelona airport for the fifth day after they used a stopover of their South America-bound flight from Cairo to request asylum in Spain.

Spanish authorities said on Friday the flight from Cairo had the Ecuadorean capital, Quito, as its final destination, with scheduled layovers in Spain's second-largest city and Bogota, in Colombia.

Police are investigating the charter flight that flew into Barcelona on Monday, a spokesperson with Spain's Interior Ministry told The Associated Press.

A spokesperson with the Spanish government's delegation in Catalonia said that once they landed at El Prat airport on Monday, the group refused to get back on the aircraft to continue with their scheduled trip.

Since then, they have been taken care of with food and assistance in police facilities at the airport, the spokeswoman said.

