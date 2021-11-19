Slama Omar has been teaching science at a school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for the past four years. In the first year, she enjoyed doing her job. It suited her skill set and gave her financial stability.

Compared to other teaching jobs, teachers at the UNRWA-run schools are moderately well paid.

But last month, Slama was gutted to hear that the UNRWA has rolled out a new law called "exceptional unpaid leave," which affects her directly. The agency recently informed its staff that it cannot pay the monthly salaries of at least 28,000 employees for the next two months and all its local employees in four countries - Palestine, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon - will have to go on "exceptional unpaid leave" for at least four months.

The law is seen as a tool to offset the costs of the UNRWA, which is suffering from a lack of funding.

Although the US announced financial support of $135m to the agency in July, the UNRWA has still been running a financial deficit of $120m.

The Arab countries have also reduced their share of funding by 90 percent and the British government by 50 percent, according to UNRWA media advisor Adnan Abu Hasna.

At present, the allocated funding for the agency is $20 million each from the British government and the Arab countries. While the British government reduced financial aid from $42 million to $20 million, the Arab countries made a massive cut from $200 million to $20 million over the past three years.

After hearing about the exceptional leave, Slama has been living with the constant fear of losing her job, which allowed her to put food on the table and look after the needs of her three children. Since Gaza’s tragic economic situation, exacerbated by the 14-year Israeli blockade, has choked work opportunities, it has left people like Slama vulnerable.

"As being a UNRWA employee, I receive a salary of $1,000 a month, leaving me to provide my family with a much better life than before working here," she said.

"Five years earlier, I worked in public schools, receiving half of my total salary, $300, that was insufficient for my family basics," she clarified. "Sometimes, I didn't receive salaries for more than 50 days, leaving me and my husband in debt to provide the minimum needs."

It was not the first time that Salma had this feeling. She experienced it amid the ongoing UNRWA financial crises, particularly after former US President Donald Trump cut off funds to the agency in 2018.

"I don't know how this agency, which was created to provide help for Palestinian refugees, dared to set such an unjust law against us and leave us without salaries for months amid our bad living conditions," she said. "We have endless debts that we must repay, or my husband will go to jail and lose his job."

"In case of this decision, we won’t have any other source of income except for the half salary of my husband, (who is) employed with Gaza government,” she clarified. “We will hardly provide for our minimum basics from his salary to repay the debts.”

“I might go into more debts to repay the old ones just to keep his salary for us,” she added.

Unfair decision

After the UNRWA administration made the decision regarding unpaid leave, the UNRWA Arab's Staff Union held a 21-day-deadline labour dispute with partial suspension in all its institutes in November. It called on the administration to reverse the decision during the dispute deadline.

According to the UNRWA's Union Staff head, Amir al-Mishal, should the agency refuse to cancel the employee suspension by the end of the 21-day deadline, the dispute will turn into an open strike.

Al-Mishal considered the exceptional leave very dangerous since it could lead to the suspension of UNRWA services, including health care, education, and assistance for a million refugees. This is in addition to suspending 28,000 employees from work without salaries until further notice.

"It is unfair from this agency, which was created to provide help for Palestinian refugees, to set this decision, even if it is passing through financial difficulties," he said.

"The agency will use this leave to deliberately deprive them the salaries of these months even after the crisis is over," he clarified, pointing out that this will impact the lives of its employees.

"Those employees have financial obligations other than providing their family basic needs, and thus the salary suspension could lead them to imprisonment," he added.

Patients at risk

In addition to the employees, the leave threatens a million refugees, who make up 90 percent of the Gazan population, with the loss of their medical benefits, which are provided in 22 UNRWA clinics in different areas in the city.