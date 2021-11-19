British government is planning to label the whole Palestinian Hamas Movement as a terrorist organisation.

Home Secretary Priti Patel will push for the change in parliament next week, the Home Office said on Friday.

The al-Qassam Brigades military wing of the movement was banned in Britain since March 2001.

Patel argues she is pushing for the legislation as it is not possible to distinguish between Hamas' political and military wing

Patel, who is on a trip to Washington, said the move was "based upon a wide range of intelligence, information and also links to terrorism".

But Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem called the move "a crime against our Palestinian people and all their history of struggle, as well as a condemnation of the legitimate struggles of all free peoples against colonialism".

Qassem said the decision, if approved by parliament, would be "a great political, moral and legal sin committed by Britain" and only favoured Israel.

