Around 2,000 refugees who had been camped out in freezing conditions at Belarus's border with Poland have spent the night in a logistics centre after their camp was cleared by border guards.

State news agency Belta published on Friday photos of the refugees lying on mats in the facility and wrote that "for several it was their first warm night".

Thousands of refugees – mainly Iraqi Kurds – have spent months trying to get into the EU from Belarus.

West has accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of engineering the crisis as retribution for sanctions imposed against his regime.

Minsk has denied the charges.

The Belarusian border force said Thursday that it had cleared a makeshift refugee camp that had for days held 2,000 people, with the people relocated to a vast hangar near the border.

Over 1,000 people had already moved to the centre on Tuesday night.

Escalating crisis