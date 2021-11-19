For a populist with a penchant for talking tough and portraying the image of an unyielding strong leader, Friday's address to the nation withdrawing three contentious farm laws must have been a huge embarrassment for the Indian prime minister. The three laws brought in last year had triggered sustained protests across large swathes of India

Having stubbornly refused for almost a year to repeal laws that the government said were designed to loosen rules around sale, pricing and storage of farm produce, the withdrawal announcement is a reminder that even the mightiest can be brought to their knees.

The repeal is a shot in the arm for not only the striking farmers, but also for the disparate opposition, which remains hopelessly divided despite their distaste for Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its policies. It renews hope that a government with a brute majority in Parliament can be brought to heel, and that there is still room for dissent in the country.

Much of Modi’s persona has so long been built around his impressive ability to appear robust. Be it the debilitating Covid-19 pandemic, which devastated India and claimed tens of thousands of lives, or the Chinese intrusion into Indian territory from across the border, Modi has always got away with his trademark bluster. He brushes aside all criticism and claims victory all the time. Yet his surrender in the face of farmers’ protests is something that has not often been seen.

Modi and his BJP are known for riding roughshod over the opposition. The last time his government capitulated to popular demand was way back in 2015 when it withdrew legislation that made acquiring land far easier for industries. Since then, the government has seemingly steamrolled everything in its way.

Modi systematically silenced protests over the Citizens (Amendment) Act of 2019 that, for the first time, made one’s religion a criteria for Indian citizenship. It was also critcised for being prejudiced against Muslims.

Modi also relentlessly cracked down on activists and academics who spoke out against the government. And there certainly wasn’t any dearth of attempts by the government to derail the farmer protests. Modi supporters campaigned to label them as Khalistanis – a secessionist Sikh group. Also, the son of the federal home minister is in jail after a speeding vehicle that reportedly belonged to him drove through a crowd of farmers, killing several of them.

Ultimately, though, the government offensive against the farmers has come to naught.

Farmers have reasons to be unhappy, especially since Modi’s promise of doubling their income by 2022 sounds increasingly hollow. Official statistics show that Indian farmers´ income has plummeted – it is now as little as 27 rupees (0.36 US dollars) a day – while the debt burden on them has multiplied. Currently, each farmer in the country is, on average, saddled with a debt of around 74,000 rupees (996 US dollars).