WORLD
2 MIN READ
Jordanian child’s last message before death: ‘I will tell God everything’
Amir Al Rifai has died from cystic fibrosis days after his calls for government’s help to send him abroad for treatment failed.
Jordanian child’s last message before death: ‘I will tell God everything’
In several earlier videos, Amir’s father appealed for help from Jordanian authorities to send his son abroad for treatment. (Image source: Twiiter/@alzoubi_ahmed)
By ahmed amrawi
November 19, 2021

The death of 12-year-old boy Amir Mohammed Hassan Al Rifai from cystic fibrosis has sparked a nationwide anger in Jordan, days after appealing for government’s help to send him abroad for treatment.

Amir died at Princess Rahma Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, a few days after he appeared in a video, calling for help.

“I am fed up and tired as no one wants to help me because my father is poor and could not do anything for me. But, I will tell God everything,” Amir said in his last heart-breaking message.

In several earlier videos, Amir’s father appealed for help from Jordanian authorities to send his son abroad for treatment.

“I already lost three sons before Amir, all had died of the same disease. I have been appealing to officials for more than 10 years, but to no avail, the grieving father said.

RECOMMENDED

Call for social justice

Amir’s last video went viral in Jordan, with social media users accusing the government of negligence and demanding social justice at a time officials and their children are being sent abroad for treatment.

Hundreds of Jordanians on Wednesday participated in the funeral of the boy, who was laid to rest in Al Ashrafiya town in Irbid Governorate, north of Jordan.

Cystic fibrosis is an inherited disorder that causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs. It affects the cells that produce mucus, sweat and digestive juices.

The build-up of mucus prevents the release of digestive enzymes that help the body absorb food and key nutrients, resulting in malnutrition and poor growth.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump