The death of 12-year-old boy Amir Mohammed Hassan Al Rifai from cystic fibrosis has sparked a nationwide anger in Jordan, days after appealing for government’s help to send him abroad for treatment.

Amir died at Princess Rahma Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, a few days after he appeared in a video, calling for help.

“I am fed up and tired as no one wants to help me because my father is poor and could not do anything for me. But, I will tell God everything,” Amir said in his last heart-breaking message.

In several earlier videos, Amir’s father appealed for help from Jordanian authorities to send his son abroad for treatment.

“I already lost three sons before Amir, all had died of the same disease. I have been appealing to officials for more than 10 years, but to no avail, the grieving father said.