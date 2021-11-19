Two refugees have died trying to reach Spain's Canary Islands on a boat transporting more than 30 people, the latest deadly incident involving the treacherous crossing.

The drifting vessel was towed on Wednesday to the port of Arguineguin on the island of Gran Canaria, where rescuers removed two bodies from the boat.

Previously, the Canaries' 112 emergency service had tweeted that two refugees had to be treated at sea as they were "in a much more serious state than the rest of the group", with one suffering from hypothermia and dehydration, and the other from an injury to the hand.

It was not clear where the boat had set off from, but Spain is one of the major gateways for refugees departing from North Africa seeking a better life in Europe.