An explosion early Friday in an apartment building in Turkey’s capital has left two dead and four wounded, an official reported.

Speaking to reporters at the site in Kecioren district, Ankara Governor Vasip Sahin said a child and her father were killed in the blast, which caused part of the building to collapse.

“Our hope is that no one is under the rubble, but investigations are continuing by evaluating all possibilities. Unfortunately, we received information that the father and young child of an Iraqi Turkmen family had died,” said Sahin.

Sahin said two Turkish citizens, an Iraqi Turkmen family and an Afghan family were living in the building and the Afghan family was not home when the blast occurred.