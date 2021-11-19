Ukraine's Parliament has ratified a long-anticipated military framework agreement with Turkey.

A total of 303 out of 450 deputies voted in favor of approving the Ukraine-Turkey intergovernmental military framework agreement on Thursday.

The deal, signed during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Turkey in October 2020, forms the legal basis for mutual military cooperation between the two countries.

Under the agreement, Turkey pledged to provide $18.5 million (205 million Turkish liras) to help Ukraine meet its military needs.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces purchased six Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and three ground control stations from Turkey in 2019.

