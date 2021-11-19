Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has called for global unity to prevent a new Russian "escalation" against Ukraine during a visit to the Pentagon where he met with his American counterpart to discuss Russia.

The Thursday visit came as both Kiev and Washington warned what they described as unusual Russian military activity.

The US military has thus far stopped short of describing Russia's build-up as a preparation for attack.

READ MORE: Ukraine to deploy thousands of guards for drills at border with Belarus

On Wednesday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin conceded that "we're not sure exactly what Mr. Putin is up to." Reznikov met Austin at the Pentagon and cautioned about the consequences of any Russian military moves.

"This possible escalation will certainly have catastrophic consequences for the whole of Europe," Reznikov said, according to a Pentagon transcript of a portion of his remarks.

"Whether it will take place depends to a large extent on the unity and determination of the civilised world to stop the aggression."

Border build-up