The area deforested in Brazil's Amazon has reached a 15-year high after a 22% jump from the prior year.

The National Institute for Space Research’s PRODES monitoring system showed the Brazilian Amazon lost 13,235 square kilometers of rainforest in the 12-month reference period from Aug. 2020 to July 2021. This was its highest loss of forest area since 2006.

Annual Amazon deforestation has increased drastically for the third time in a row under the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro.

The opposition blames him for the spike due to his encouragement for increased farming and mining activity.

