More than half a century after the assassination of Black activist and civil rights advocate Malcolm X, two of his wrongfully-convicted killers have been exonerated.

Judge Ellen Biben granted on Thursday the exonerations of Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam to a burst of applause from the courtroom, a historic move that amends the narrative behind one of the US civil rights movement's deepest wounds.

"I regret that this court cannot fully undo the serious miscarriages of justice in this case and give you back the many years that were lost," the judge told Aziz and the family of Islam, who died in 2009.

For more than half a century the official record has held that three members of the Black nationalist group Nation of Islam—which Malcolm X had recently renounced—shot the iconic leader when he arrived to speak at the podium of a Harlem ballroom.

Aziz, Islam and a third man, Mujahid Abdul Halim, were convicted in 1966, but historians have long cast doubt on that thesis.

Halim—now 80 and released from prison in 2010—confessed to the murder but maintained the innocence of the other two.

"Who Killed Malcolm X?"