TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Mutual understanding can reduce dissensus in Turkish-Israeli ties – Erdogan
Enhancing Palestinian-Israeli relations and restarting the peace process are priorities for peaceful co-existence, Turkey's president said.
Mutual understanding can reduce dissensus in Turkish-Israeli ties – Erdogan
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian people. / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
November 18, 2021

Presidents of Turkey and Israel have discussed bilateral relations and regional issues in a phone call.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed to his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog on Thursday that ties between Ankara and Tel Aviv have significance on the "security and stability of the Middle East," according to a statement from the presidency.

"Differences of opinion can be minimised if acted upon with mutual understanding in both bilateral and regional issues," Erdogan added.

Emphasizing the importance of restoring "peace, tolerance, and culture of coexistence in the region," Erdogan said enhancing Palestinian-Israeli relations and restarting the peace process are priorities.

He also noted that maintaining talks and dialogue between Turkey and Israel would be "mutually beneficial."

RECOMMENDED

Remaining in contact

According to a statement by the Israeli Presidency, the phone call between Erdogan and Herzog was conducted in a positive spirit.

Herzog said he welcomes a comprehensive dialogue with Turkey on bilateral and regional issues related to peace, the statement said.

The two leaders agreed to remain in contact, it added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump