Pakistan has freed Saad Hussain Rizvi, the chief of a a banned conservative religious party – Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP), a week after removing his name from a terrorism watch list under a deal to end weeks of deadly protests by his followers.

The government spokesperson Hasaan Khawar said he was released from a jail in Lahore city on Thursday. His lawyer confirmed the release.

"By the grace of God, he is a free man now," he said.

The release came two weeks after the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan agreed to free over 2,000 detained members of the TLP movement, lifted a ban on the group and agreed to let it contest elections.

In return, the TLP would shun the politics of violence and withdraw a demand to have France's ambassador expelled over the publication of caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad by a French magazine, negotiators have said.

