Authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir have ordered an investigation into a police raid that killed four people and led to protests from families of three of the victims who say their relatives were gunned down in cold blood.

Manoj Sinha, New Delhi’s top administrator in the region, said on Thursday the investigation will be led by a senior civilian officer and the “government will take suitable action as soon as the report is submitted in a time-bound manner."

He said his administration "will ensure there is no injustice.”

The investigation order follows a statement from police that said that two civilians were among those who died in crossfire when government forces on Monday attacked suspected rebels in Srinagar, the divided region's main city.

Witnesses and families of the civilians and one suspected rebel have denied the police version and said Indian troops used them as human shields during the standoff and killed them deliberately.

Police said the rebels included a Pakistani citizen, but offered no evidence. They also described one of the civilians as an “overground worker,” a term Indian authorities use for rebel sympathisers and their civilian supporters.

Authorities later secretly buried all of the victims in a remote northwestern village.

Authorities exhume bodies

Hours after ordering the probe, authorities exhumed the two bodies from a remote graveyard where they were hurriedly interred in the middle of the night without their families present.

"The bodies will be handed over to the families soon," a police official told AFP on condition of anonymity.