A group of academics have joined a legal battle in India that has pitted those who believe in free access to knowledge against powerful corporations that control half of the world’s publishing business.

The case being heard at the Delhi High Court could have international ramifications as the debate around open access to scholarly work has intensified in recent years.

The court will deliberate on whether it’s legal for researchers and students to use the Sci-Hub and LibGen websites, the self-proclaimed digital “pirates” trying to disseminate scholarly literature to whoever wants it.

Since 2019, global publishing giants Elsevier, Wiley and American Chemical Society have tried to block access to Sci-Hub and LibGen in India.

These three publishers together own around 40 percent of all the scientific journals in the world. They say Sci-Hub and LibGen commit copyright violations by sharing content stolen from the journals they own.

A blanket ban on the Sci-Hub and LibGen (short for Library Genesis) websites, which are sitting on the world’s largest pirated depository of scientific articles and books, could negatively affect millions of students, lawyers say.

Krishnesh Bapat, a lawyer who is part of the legal team of the Delhi-based NGO Internet Freedom Foundation, which is representing the academics, says Indian universities don’t have funds to pay the exorbitant subscription fees charged by Elsevier and other publishers.

“If these websites are blocked in entirety then a lot of material simply goes away,” he tells TRT World.

The onset of the pandemic has emphasised the problems doctoral students and researchers face in getting hold of relevant papers.

Even if a university has access to one of Elisiver's journals, a student needs to login from the university library to have a look at it. This makes it difficult for students to find articles from the confines of their homes.

Around the paywall

At the centre of the case is the issue of paywalls that restrict access to books and scientific papers that many believe should be publicly available.

One of the researchers who has become part of the legal proceedings is Tejaswi Chhatwal, a PhD candidate and teaching assistant at the Center for the Study of Law and Governance at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.

Recently she needed articles and books such as “Caste and Law” by Dag Erik Berg and “Are prisoners obsolete?” by Angela Davis for her work on scheduled tribes, say the petition filed this week.

But she wasn’t able to find them in the university's library. Paying the exorbitant price that the publishers were charging was out of the question. Her only recourse? To use Sci-Hub and LibGen.

Universities, especially those in developing countries, don’t have the funds to get subscriptions to expensive journals. Some estimates suggest universities spend between $500,000 and $10 million in annual subscription fees that go to publishing houses.

Access to a single article can cost between $30 and $60.

Subscription fees can dent the budgets of the publicly-funded universities so much that even the biggest US institutions run into trouble.