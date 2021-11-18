Cyprus, a large island in the eastern Mediterranean, has been a disputed territory between the Turkish and Greek Cypriots since the 1960s after the establishment of the Republic of Cyprus, a state that was meant to represent both ethnic groups in 1960.

Greek Cypriots, which kept the presidential seat and the majority at the parliament, used the state authority against Turkish Cypriots, turning the beautiful island into a living hell for them between 1963 and 1974.

Türkiye, one of the three guarantor states for the security of Cyprus and its people alongside Greece and the UK, intervened in the conflict in 1974. The intervention was prompted by a Greek-led coup in the island seeking the unification of the island with Athens, which was also led by a military dictatorship at the time.

Since 1974, the island has been divided into two political entities: one led by Greek Cypriots in the south and another led by Turkish Cypriots in the north, which became the Turkish Republic of North Cyprus (TRNC) in 1983, recognised only by Ankara.

Sir Michael Graydon, a retired air chief marshal in the UK’s Royal Air Force, who was stationed in Cyprus as a station commander in the 1970s, sees a lot of unfairness in the refusal of the international community to recognise the TRNC as an independent state.

“I think the denial of human rights for a people [Turkish Cypriots] who meet all the requirements for democratic statehood, who were victims of ethnic cleansing for many years, who voted for the United Nations solution to the Cyprus Problem, the fact that they have had sanctions imposed for 37 years is a disgrace and it is time to end it,” Graydon told Embargoed, a Turkish Cypriot human rights group.

Graydon refers to the Annan Plan initiated by late Kofi Annan, the former UN secretary-general, to facilitate the entry of a united Cyprus into the EU in 2004.

Despite being strongly supported by Türkiye, the initiative failed due to Greek Cypriot opposition. While Turkish Cypriots overwhelmingly voted for the plan, a large majority of Greek Cypriots rejected it.

Graydon still has strong connections to the British expat community in North Cyprus as well as having close ties to the Girne branch of the Royal British Legion.

The UK, a former colonial state in Cyprus, had ruled the island between 1878 and 1960.

Graydon also strongly criticises the Greek Cypriot stubbornness over various international proposals to bring back the island under one state, giving a fair amount of authority to Turkish Cypriots.

“In terms of a bargaining position, which is what it is, then there’s absolutely no reason for the Turkish and Turkish Cypriot negotiators to give anything up until they see some response, some benefit coming to them, from the Greek Cypriots. And frankly, since 2004, there’s been no progress,” he observed.

Four years ago, the UK’s former top diplomat Jack Straw, also spoke about the deadlocked Cyprus issue, seeing the one-state solution as an impossible political scenario.

“Earlier this summer [of 2017] the 11th international effort to strike a deal between the Turkish and Greek Cypriots was rejected by the Greek Cypriot government, as every previous one had been,” Straw wrote.

“It is time to end the charade that a negotiated agreement to unite the island with a bizonal bicommunal government will ever be possible. The solution is to partition the island and give international recognition to the Turkish Cypriot state in the North,” the former UK foreign secretary added.