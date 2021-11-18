In response to nationwide outrage over a recent rise in rape cases against women and children in Pakistan, lawmakers on Wednesday passed a new anti-rape legislation to expedite trials and allow for the chemical castration of convicted offenders.

The bill states that Pakistan's government must ensure sexual abuse cases are decided "expeditiously, preferably within four months”.

Chemical castration is performed through injection or tablets to reduce libido or sexual activity. The drugs also reduce the circulation of testosterone to a very low level.

In a statement last December when the bill was announced, Amnesty International said the penalty of chemical castration was "cruel and inhuman" .

Punishments like this will do nothing to fix a flawed criminal justice system. Instead of trying to deflect attention, the authorities should focus on the crucial work of reforms that will address the root causes of sexual violence and give survivors the justice they deserve and the protection they need.” Rimmel Mohydin, South Asia Campaigner at Amnesty International, said.

Countries that punish rapists through castration include:

South Korea: The law passed in 2011 allows chemical castration for convicted child molesters who are at risk of repeating their crimes. The country sentenced a 31-year-old convicted pedophile to 15 years in jail and ordered their first-ever chemical castration.

United States: Seven US states - California, Florida, Guam, Iowa, Louisiana, Montana and Wisconsin – legalised the chemical castration of rapists and molesters as a condition of sentencing or as a means of early release.

In California and Florida, sex offenders who are at the risk of repeating their crimes are to undergo chemical castration, and judges can use their discretion for first-time offenders, according to FindLaw, a legal website.