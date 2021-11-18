A Palestinian prisoner died in an Israeli hospital as a result of “deliberate” medical negligence.

Sami al Amour, 39, died in Soroka Hospital in southern Israel, said Palestinian Prisoners Club on Thursday.

“The prisoner Al Amour from the city of Deir al Balah in the Gaza Strip has been detained since 2008 and was sentenced to 19 years in prison,” the group said in a statement.

Al Amour had been “suffering from a congenital heart problem” and died “as a result of the policy and crime of deliberate medical negligence" as well as “delay in following up on his health and the harsh conditions of detention he was subjected to over the years of his detention."

Al Amour had long been deprived of the right to have family visits, said the rights group, except for a few times his mother was allowed to visit in the early years of his detention.

Since being taken to Soroka hospital only a few days ago, Al Amour had twice undergone unsuccessful surgery, according to the rights group.

