A Russian anti-satellite missile launch has caused 1,500 pieces of “space junk” to enter the Earth’s orbit, which NASA has been calling the "world’s largest garbage dump.”

US officials slammed Moscow for launching the missile earlier this week that blew up a Russian satellite and created a mass of space debris that endangered the International Space Station's crew.

Anti-satellite missile strikes such as this contribute the most significant amount of trash to space, as thousands of pieces of debris are blasted into Earth’s orbit.

According to NASA, just two single events - the destruction of the Chinese Fengyun-1C spacecraft in 2007, and the accidental collision of an American and a Russian spacecraft in 2009 - increased the amount of orbital debris by 70 percent.

An estimated 190,000 kilograms of debris, including crashed probes, have even been left on the Moon.

But what is space junk exactly, and what can we do about it?

Dangerous debris

“Space junk” is defined as artificial objects left by humans in space and which no longer serve a useful purpose. “Space debris,” on the other hand, is a more general term referring to both meteoroids and orbital debris.

According to the European Space Agency, more than 9,300 tons of materials accumulated over 60 years of space activity are currently orbiting Earth.

Some of this junk is as large as dead satellites, and some is as small as paint flecks that have fallen off a rocket during launch.

According to Wired, this floating trash pile even includes bizarre objects such as a spatula.

The dangers lie in the build up of space junk. NASA scientist Donald Kessler warned of this back in 1978 when he said that the debris will continue to multiply as objects collide and create new pieces.

According to “the Kessler syndrome,” if this chain reaction continues, the Earth's orbit will become unusable.

READ MORE:Indian satellite destruction created debris, endangering ISS - NASA

Orbital junk yard

Most space junk surrounds the planet in what is called low earth orbit (LEO), an area between 160 kilometres and 1000 kilometres above earth.

Due to its proximity to earth, LEO is most commonly used for satellite imaging and is home to the International Space Station (ISS).

However, NASA describes LEO as “an orbital space junk yard” that presents one of the highest risks to the ISS from potential “catastrophic” collisions.

Currently in this "space junk yard" there are more than 4,550 operational satellites, and 3,000 dead ones.

Nowadays there are monitoring systems in place to prevent collisions.

The United States Department of Defense monitors more than 29,000 cataloged objects with a combination of optical and radar sensors known as the Space Surveillance Network (SSN).

About 24 percent of the catalogued objects in SSN are satellites, with less than a third of them operational, according to ESA.

To assist in monitoring and keeping the ISS crew safe, NASA launched the ISS Orbital Debris Collision Avoidance Process in 1979.

According to the plan, The Joint Space Operations Center (JSpOC) monitors debris based on radar tracking using the SSN, and screens the ISS trajectory multiple times per day.

READ MORE: Is outer space becoming the new wild west?

From paint fleck to bullet

However, the system can only detect objects larger than 5-10 centimetres in LEO and 30 centimetres to 1 metre at geostationary (GEO) altitudes.

Currently more than 36,500 objects in orbit are greater than 10 centimetres, one million are between 1-10 centimetres and 330 million are between 1-10 millimetres, according to ESA estimates.