The Polish security forces have detained a group of about 100 refugees who crossed the Belarus border during the night, accusing Belarusian forces of leading the operation.

The Polish defence ministry said on Thursday that Belarusian forces had first carried out reconnaissance and "most likely" damaged the barbed wire fence along the border.

"Then the Belarusians forced the refugees to throw stones at Polish soldiers to distract them. The attempt to cross the border took place several hundred metres away," it said.

"A group of about 100 refugees was detained," it said, adding that the incident happened near the village of Dubicze Cerkiewne.

"Belarusian special forces led yesterday's attack," the ministry said.

Video footage released by the defence ministry appeared to show Polish soldiers surrounding a large group of refugees crouched down in a wooded area at night next to some barbed wire.

READ MORE:The EU’s Poland-Belarus blame game can’t cover up a failed asylum policy

Thursday's incident came as Belarus, which has said it wants to defuse the crisis, prepared a first repatriation flight for refugees to Iraq that will have between 200 and 300 people on board.