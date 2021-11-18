Street clashes have again shaken Sudan's capital a day after security forces shot dead 15 protesters in the bloodiest day since the military's October 25 takeover.

Police fired tear gas to disperse dozens of anti-coup protesters on Thursday who had stayed on the streets of north Khartoum overnight, witnesses said.

Police tore down makeshift barricades the protesters had erected the previous day.

Later in the day, dozens of protesters returned to rebuild them and police again fired tear gas in a bid to clear the streets, witnesses said.

"Protesters responded by hurling stones at the police," one witness said.

Thousands took to the streets on Wednesday in Khartoum and other cities but were met by the deadliest crackdown since the coup.

A group of neighbourhood resistance committees coordinating the pro test movement in east Khartoum announced in a statement "open escalation" against the coup until its overthrow.

"Now we are making consultations among the resistance committees about upping the escalation against the coup," a senior member of the committees in the capital said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

