WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sudan police use tear gas at protests after deadliest day for demonstrators
Security forces attempted to disperse protesters in Khartoum’s northern districts a day after at least 15 were killed by security forces at ongoing protests against last month’s military takeover.
Sudan police use tear gas at protests after deadliest day for demonstrators
Sudanese protesters attempted to rebuild barricades that police had torn down. / AFP
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
November 18, 2021

Street clashes have again shaken Sudan's capital a day after security forces shot dead 15 protesters in the bloodiest day since the military's October 25 takeover.

Police fired tear gas to disperse dozens of anti-coup protesters on Thursday who had stayed on the streets of north Khartoum overnight, witnesses said.

Police tore down makeshift barricades the protesters had erected the previous day.

Later in the day, dozens of protesters returned to rebuild them and police again fired tear gas in a bid to clear the streets, witnesses said.

"Protesters responded by hurling stones at the police," one witness said.

READ MORE: Sudan protest death toll ticks up in bloodiest day since putsch

Thousands took to the streets on Wednesday in Khartoum and other cities but were met by the deadliest crackdown since the coup. 

A group of neighbourhood resistance committees coordinating the pro test movement in east Khartoum announced in a statement "open escalation" against the coup until its overthrow.

"Now we are making consultations among the resistance committees about upping the escalation against the coup," a senior member of the committees in the capital said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

READ MORE: Casualties mount as Sudanese forces crack down on anti-coup protests

RECOMMENDED

At least 15 people, mostly from northern Khartoum, were killed on Wednesday alone, according to medics, raising the death toll of protesters to 39 in recent weeks. 

Wednesday's demonstrations were organised despite a near-total shutdown of internet services and disruption of telephone lines across Sudan. 

By Thursday morning, phone lines had been restored but internet services remained largely cut. 

Bridges connecting the capital with its neighbouring cities reopened and traffic again flowed through many streets in Khartoum. 

"We condemn violence towards peaceful protestors and call for the respect and protection of human rights in Sudan," said the US State Department's Bureau of African Affairs on Twitter.

Military takeover

Top general Abdel Fattah al Burhan – Sudan's de facto leader since the April 2019 ouster of president Omar al-Bashir – detained the civilian leadership and declared a state of emergency on October 25. 

The move upended Sudan's fragile transition to full civilian rule, drawing wide international condemnation and a flurry of punitive measures and aid cuts. 

Burhan insists the military's move "was not a coup" but a step to "rectify the course of the transition" to civilian rule.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump