Pakistan has passed a new anti-rape law on the premise that it will ensure speedy trials and allow for the chemical castration of convicted sex offenders and rapists.

In a bid to curb rising cases of sexual violence across the country, the Parliament on Wednesday approved The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill 2021 that seeks to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898.

As per the bill, “chemical castration is a process duly notified by rules framed by the prime minister, whereby a person is rendered incapable of performing sexual intercourse for any period of his life, as may be determined by the court through administration of drugs which shall be conducted through a notified medical board”.

The bill provides for the establishment of special courts and use of modern devices during the investigation in addition to the trial of rape cases.

Local media sources said some federal ministers recommended public hanging for the rape convicts instead of castration.

