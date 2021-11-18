Turkish band named Fungistanbul develops music using instruments made from plastic and metal trash.

The trio has been turning waste materials into musical instruments to promote recycling.

Fungistanbul started experimenting with a sound they call "Trash Oriental" in 2019, joining a growing global movement of groups that jam with things they find after rummaging through dump sites and trash bins.

"We had no idea we would come up with this sound when we first started," band member Roni Aran told AFP.

The group owns a studio, which is nestled away in a grimy part of Istanbul surrounded by auto repair shops.

"We were all surprised with the result, and so was the audience."

Fungistanbul's emergence coincides with the growing sense of responsibility among Turkish people toward protecting their environment.

Aran and his two middle-aged friends, who are all professional musicians, told AFP they are promoting "up-cycling" -- the process of adding value to old items that would otherwise have been thrown away.

"I found this near a garbage dump," Aran said. "Luckily, it was clean."

Turning a cluttering sound of metals and plastic into a melody is not as simple as it may sound. For Aran and his band members, it takes hard work, a lot of thinking and commitment to building musical instruments with discarded plastic and metal products and then making sure they produce consistent musical sounds.

"No matter how primitive it may sound, there's technology behind all these instruments," Aran said.