Pakistan’s parliament has passed a bill allowing the use of electronic machines for voting.

Lawmakers also passed a bill to grant the right to vote for expats on Wednesday.

The bills still must be signed into law by President Arif Alvi, a formality.

READ MORE: What is Pakistan offering this terrorist group in return for peace?

The opposition said the policy is an attempt to rig the next elections.

The opposition wants elections to continue under a decades-old system that features paper ballots and manual vote-counting.

In his speech before the bills were passed, the opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif said Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying to manipulate results of the next parliamentary elections, in 2023.