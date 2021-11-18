The Taliban has proven unable to prevent the growth of Daesh/ISIS' Afghanistan affiliate, the UN envoy for the war-torn nation warned.

Deborah Lyons, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ special envoy, told the UN Security Council that the terrorist group has grown from being in only "a few provinces and Kabul" to now being present "in nearly all" of the country and is "increasingly active."

She pointed to data that indicated the group has dramatically escalated attacks across the country from mid-August, when the Taliban were increasingly taking territory from the former internationally-recognized government. That includes 13 attacks in the second half of August, 38 in September and 48 the following month.

Daesh/ISIS' Afghanistan affiliate claimed just 60 attacks in 2020.

"The Taliban insist that they are waging a concerted campaign against ISILKP, but this campaign is worrying in that it appears to rely heavily on extra-judicial detentions and killings of suspected ISILKP members," she said, using an acronym to refer to an alternative name for the group - the Islamic State in Iraq and in Levant, Khorasan Province.