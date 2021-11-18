TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
US to continue working with Turkey on its military modernisation needs
Ankara and Washington have engaged in series of negotiations to improve Ankara's aircraft fleet following a compensation of $1.4 billion after Washington removed the country from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program.
US to continue working with Turkey on its military modernisation needs
Turkey bought Russian S-400 defence systems after US refused to respond to the need of Ankara. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
November 18, 2021

A top Pentagon official said military upgrade of Turkey is a need in support of NATO.

Turkish and American defence delegations met in Washington on Wednesday to discuss the remaining issues after Ankara was removed from F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program.

Laura Cooper, the Undersecretary of the Defense Ministry who also leads the American delegation in a statement said that the US “recognised the military modernisation needs of the TAF (Turkish Armed Forces).”

The statement also noted that the US and Turkish delegations were built on the talks between the US President Joe Biden and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Defense Minister Lloyd Austin and Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar.

Cooper also "highlighted cooperation on the Black Sea" during a US-Turkey High Level Defense Group dialogue session at the Pentagon, spokesman Lt. Col. Anton Semelroth said in a statement. 

Following Turkey's removal from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, Ankara proposed compensation for a $1.4 billion payment it made for the jets by Washington selling it new F-16 fighter jets, and upgrading its existing fleet.

READ MORE: US proposes F-16 sales to Turkey in return for its F-35 investment: Erdogan

RECOMMENDED

Turkey was removed from the F-35 program in 2019 by former President Donald Trump following Ankara's purchase of an advanced Russian air defense system that the US says could be used by the Kremlin to covertly obtain data on the F-35. 

Ankara has maintained, however, that the S-400 system would not be integrated into NATO systems, and said it poses no risks to the F-35.

The meeting on Tuesday between US and Turkish delegations "discussed a wide range of functional and regional issues. This included transnational priorities, such as defeating terrorism, and regional security in Afghanistan, Africa, South Caucasus, Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East," Semelroth said.

A follow-up meeting in Ankara was agreed upon by both sides, according to the Pentagon. It did not list a date.

READ MORE: Will not waste time if no outcome to F-35 issue - Turkey

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump