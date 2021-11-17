Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged countries of the European Union to take “concrete steps” to develop ties with Turkey, a candidate for EU membership.

“We, as Turkey have displayed our principled attitude and efforts in favour of dialogue and diplomacy with the aim of implementing a positive agenda,” Erdogan told a joint press conference on Wednesday with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who is in Turkey for an official visit.

“Henceforth, the European Union should approach its relations with our country from a strategic perspective, and take concrete steps,” he added.

“The petty calculations of a few member states should not be allowed to weaken EU and NATO-EU relations,” Erdogan stressed.

He did not name any member states in particular, but in recent years Turkey has accused both Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration of blocking Turkey’s EU bid for political reasons, and of weakening NATO by forming “alliances within the alliance.”

Turkey has been an EU candidate country since 1999, and its accession talks began in 2005, but in recent years its candidacy has been essentially frozen.

