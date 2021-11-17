It has been almost 15 months since a Turkish man, Recai Karaca Pak, who was born and raised in Germany, started his journey on a bicycle emblazoned with a Turkish flag. His mission is to push back against the racist and Islamophobic perception of Muslims and Turks in Europe.

Now, after pedalling across nearly 10,000 km, Karaca Pak is in Turkey.

''It was like jumping into the ice-cold water, as I had nothing to do with long bike rides or camping in the wilderness beforehand,'' said the 47-year-old Karaca Pak.

The bicycle journey that started from Cologne to Munich, then to Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria and finally Turkey was an unfamiliar challenge for him.

''I always kept telling myself 'Recai ...it will get better very soon ...you will get used to it’, unfortunately, that was not the case. Sitting on the bike for five, six or even ten hours a day was just one of the problems.

Then the camping, I had never slept outside in my life before. You are all alone at night in the forest or staying lonely on a mountain, a knife in one hand and a flashlight in the other.’’

But these difficulties were not enough to sway him from his mission since the message he wanted to convey was more important than anything else.

''The way we deliver this message should be different,” Karaca Pak explained.

Metaphorically speaking, the bike means moving slowly but leaving a trace over the false perceptions built over time.

The journey

Over 60 years ago, Karaca Pak's family migrated to Germany seeking better job opportunities. His family had to give up everything and leave their home due to financial problems.

''Our loved ones, our families and relatives, our language and history, our delicious food. We gave up on everything.''

Karaca Pak studied at Kassel University in Germany and established a company after studying civil and industrial engineering. Later, he expanded his company’s work to the medical engineering field and worked with banks like Deutsche Bank and global behemoths like JP Morgan.

However, despite their devoted work and understanding of life in Germany, he underlines that he and his family are scarred by their experiences of racism and propaganda.

“I have been consciously looking at the news for 30 years and I do not remember a single day that they adequately showed Turkey, our religion and our culture,'' Karaca Pak said while indicating that most of the media outlets maintain a biased image of Turks and Muslims.

He started his cycling initiative with a whole team backing him and planned to talk with as many people as possible around Europe to spread awareness against what he describes as an injustice.

While he cycled alone for hours, his team checked the entire itinerary and weather conditions for him.

''As a team, we believed in this initiative and journey. It was a starting point for raising awareness and we believed we could do something. We wanted to appeal to people.''

According to Karaca Pak, curiosity and openness are the key features when it comes to communicating with people about these issues.

''Getting to know them, communicating and working together. These are the necessities to mitigate the situation,'' he said.