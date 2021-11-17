WORLD
Gunmen stage deadly attack on local militia in southwest Niger
Attackers rushed the militia’s camp near the village of Bakorat, provoking a gunfight lasting several hours until Nigerien security forces arrived.
Gunmen stage deadly attack on local militia in southwest Niger
A gunfight lasted for several hours before Nigerien security forces arrived and repelled the attackers / AP
By Merve Ayşe Kızılaslan
November 17, 2021

Unidentified gunmen have killed at least 25 people in southwest Niger,  the latest in a string of deadly raids along the country's border with Mali.

The officials declared the incident on Wednesday, a day after attackers on motorcycles stormed the camp of a local self-defence militia near the village of Bakorat in the Tahoua region, according to Attawane Abeitane, mayor of the nearby town of Tillia.

A gunfight lasted for several hours before Nigerien security forces arrived and repelled the attackers, Abeitane said.

"These are terrorists who came from outside and there were many of them," Abeitane said.

"There were deaths among the terrorists, and motorcycles were also burned."

A security official said only one of the defence militia survived while no group claimed responsibility for Tuesday's attack.

READ MORE:Gunmen kill over a dozen soldiers in southwest Niger

Daesh-affiliated attacks

Previously, a local affiliate of Daesh killed hundreds in rural communities near the Malian border this year.

One raid on Bakorat and neighbouring villages in March killed 137 people, one of the deadliest days in Niger's recent history.

Local officials blamed that attack on Daesh in the Greater Sahara.

The attack is part of a wider wave of violence that since 2017 has swept across West Africa's Sahel region, a band of arid terrain south of the Sahara Desert.

In the absence of a permanent military presence, some villages and towns have taken up arms to defend themselves, though security analysts fear this can stoke the violence.

Some of the worst attacks have been centred in the border region of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso. Thousands of civilians have been killed in the region, and millions displaced.

READ MORE: Niger attack leaves more than a dozen villagers dead

SOURCE:Reuters
