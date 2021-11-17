The love and care given by grandmothers is something not every child receives, but those who do have their grannies around should feel lucky.

A recent study conducted by the researchers at Emory University in the southern US state of Georgia has proven that grandmothers are hard-wired to care deeply about their grandchildren.

Scientists scanned the brains of 50 grandmothers with functional magnetic resonance imaging as grandmothers viewed pictures of their grandchild, who were between three and 12 years old.

They were shown pictures of an unknown child, the same-sex parent of the grandchild, and an unknown adult as a control.

"They recruited areas of the brain that are involved with emotional empathy, and also areas of the brain that are involved in movement and motor simulation and preparation," said James Rilling, an anthropologist and neuroscientist who led the study.

"When they're viewing these pictures of their grandchild, they're really feeling what the grandchild is feeling. So when the child is expressing joy, they're feeling that joy.”

“When the children are expressing distress, they're feeling that distress."

‘Baby schema’

The same motor-related regions of the brain also light up in mothers' brains and are thought to be related to the instinct to pick up a child or approach and interact with them.

By contrast, when the grandmothers viewed images of their adult children, there was a stronger activation of brain regions linked to cognitive empathy, trying to understand what a person is thinking or feeling and why, without as much emotional engagement.

This might be linked to children' s cute appearance, scientifically known as "baby schema," which the young of many species share in order to evoke a caregiving response, said Rilling.

‘First look at grand maternal brain’

Unlike other primates, humans are "cooperative breeders," which means mothers get help in rearing offspring.