WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deadly twin explosions hit Afghanistan's Kabul
A car bomb blast in Dasht-e Barchi killed one person and injured six people while a Taliban official said security was investigating another explosion in Karte 3.
Deadly twin explosions hit Afghanistan's Kabul
The explosions added to a series of blasts to hit Kabul in recent days, with Shia areas in the west of the city targeted several times. / AFP
By Azaera Amza
November 17, 2021

Two explosions have hit the Afghan capital Kabul, killing at least one person.

One car bomb blast in Dasht-e Barchi, a majority Shia Muslim area of western Kabul, killed a civilian and wounded six others, including three women, Interior Ministry spokesman Qari Sayeed Khosty said in a tweet on Wednesday.

There was no confirmation of casualty numbers and one Taliban official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said seven people had been killed and nine wounded.

A second explosion was also reported in the Karte 3 area, local residents said. A Taliban official said security forces were still gathering information.

Images posted on social media showed a car destroyed by flames as well as twisted wreckage.

RECOMMENDED

The explosions added to a series of blasts to hit Kabul in recent days, with Shia areas in the west of the city targeted several times.

Daesh-K claimed responsibility for the attacks in a statement posted on an affiliated Telegram account.

Mohammad Nabi, a resident of Dasht-e Barchi, said it appeared that the second explosion had also caused casualties but there were no immediate details.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank