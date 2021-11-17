On Sunday, November 14, Polish officials found the body of a young Syrian man near a village at the Poland-Belarus border. He most likely froze to death from hypothermia. This brings the death toll at the border to at least nine.

An estimated 3,000 - 4,000 asylum seekers are currently stranded at the border, having been physically blocked from entering the EU by Polish authorities. The migrants have been attacked with water cannons and tear gas after throwing rocks across the border in protest of their desperate conditions. Meanwhile on the other side, Belarusian authorities are continuously ‘guiding’ asylum seekers to the Polish border by offering instructions on ‘how to cross’.

The border zone where asylum seekers are stranded is restricted; no journalist or aid organisation is allowed access, which has left thousands of asylum seekers abandoned in appalling conditions.

Poland has deployed 12,000 soldiers and thousands of police officers to its border with Belarus, and the UK just sent 10 military troops to assist Polish authorities. This has created an image of the border as a war zone. Many media outlets, politicians, and activists refer to the situation unfolding at the Poland-Belarus border as a ‘migrant crisis’ or ‘refugee crisis’.

But this is neither a war zone nor a migrant crisis; it is a state-made humanitarian catastrophe that has left asylum seekers dying and suffering from preventable illnesses.

A European political crisis

Decisions made in Brussels, combined with the policies of the Polish government and the political conflict between Belarus and the EU, has created a disaster at the border. Asylum seekers trying to cross into the EU are treated as a collective bargaining chip by both Belarus and EU-backed Poland, who seek only to further their own political goals.

The EU accuses Belarus of using the asylum seekers as a political tool to exert pressure on the EU to negotiate sanctions placed on President Aleksandr Lukashenko and other key actors in his government.

The EU is exerting its power as a regional organisation by imposing additional sanctions designed to stop Belarus from providing Southwest Asians passage to Europe.

But this is not the first such crisis the EU has seen at its borders. The escalations at the Poland-Belarus border are just another example of how EU policy has failed to address the root causes of why people are forced to enter the EU irregularly.

While EU member states have formally committed themselves to the global refugee protection regime, they have also insulated themselves with carefully constructed migration policies designed to limit, shift, and circumvent the legal obligation of providing asylum. The result: no realistic prospects for nationals from ‘developing nations’ to reach the EU, and a decades-long humanitarian disaster unfolding at the EU’s borders.