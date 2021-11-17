The infamous NSO Group's products have hacked the phones of journalists, human rights activists, opposition groups and even estranged partners. Its pegasus program was used by numerous governments to spy on and eventually imprison human rights activists,

According to Axios, an American news website, NSO Group was slapped with new US sanctions last week and has since turned to the Israeli government to help lift them.

As per Israeli government policy, Pegasus cannot be used by a foreign government to hack an Israeli phone number; however, the Israeli government can use the software to hack its own numbers, raising questions about whether the government had used the spyware against Palestinian rights activists.

The Dublin-based human rights organisation Front Line Defenders said in a report that NSO spyware is heavily involved in monitoring and spying on Palestinians.

A global investigation led by Paris-based journalism group Forbidden Stories revealed in July that Pegasus hacked the phones of Middle Eastern royals connected to slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi - who was murdered in 2018 - and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others.

Saudi Arabia also used the spyware as part of a campaign to crush dissent inside the kingdom and hunt down Saudi dissidents abroad after the NSO sold Pegasus to the country in 2017.

But the company insists that its software, which allows governments to secretly tap a phone, monitor its location, and import its information, is intended to help countries combat organised crime and terrorism.

In a “secret” letter obtained by Axios, the group’s CEO Shalev Hulio requested that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett pressure the US government to lift sanctions imposed against the company.

The letter also argued that the sanctions could cause many Israeli job losses within the company.

"[Hulio] wrote that... the US decision... was a result of an orchestrated campaign by anti-Israeli organisations who want to harm Israeli companies... and stressed that formal backing by the Israeli government 'is a basic condition' for... efforts to lift the US sanctions," Axios reported.