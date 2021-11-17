The Taliban has called on US Congress members to release Afghan assets frozen after their takeover of the country, warning economic turmoil at home could lead to trouble abroad.

In an open letter on Wednesday, Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said the biggest challenge facing Afghanistan was financial insecurity, "and the roots of this concern lead back to the freezing of assets of our people by the American government".

He warned the economic situation could spark a mass exodus.

Muttaqi noted that 2021 was the centenary of Washington recognising Afghanistan's sovereignty.

"Akin to other world countries, our bilateral relations have also experienced ups and downs," he added.

"Practical steps have been taken towards good governance, security and transparency," Muttaqi wrote.

"No threat is posed to the region or world from Afghanistan and a pathway has been paved for positive cooperation."

