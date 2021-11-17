Since 2020, the conflict in northern Ethiopia has killed thousands and forced hundreds of thousands others from their homes.

However, in addition to the enormous human cost of the war, it also takes a toll on the country's ancient cultural heritage sites.

Residents and religious leaders say various sites have been damaged by shelling, artefacts have been looted, and countless others are inaccessible to worshippers and pilgrims. Even priests have been killed, according to the media.

"Where there are conflicts, treasures disappear, get stolen, or damaged. Therefore, our treasures are in danger at this moment because of this conflict," said Birhan Yeshiwas, Historical Treasures Curator at the National Museum.

"The treasures in our country are very ancient. We cannot find them elsewhere or replace them."

Here we take a closer look at some of the heritage sites affected by the war:

Al Nejashi Mosque

Historians say this mosque was built by some of Prophet Mohammad's first disciples, who came to what is now Ethiopia to escape persecution in Mecca. They were given refuge by the Axumite Kingdom, whose capital was Axum in Tigray.

Many of the disciples eventually returned to current-day Saudi Arabia, but 15 are said to be buried at the mosque.

Turkey provided funds for renovations, which were completed in 2018.

Al Nejashi, in the town of Negash, witnessed heavy fighting between Tigrayan forces and Ethiopian troops and their Eritrean allies. Pictures show that the mosque sustained serious damage.

Locals accused Eritrean troops of shelling the mosque and looting the compound - a charge the Eritreans deny.

Lalibela

Lalibela is a town located in Ethiopia's northern Amhara region. Construction was begun here during the 12th century by a king of the same name.

Lalibela’s famed rock-hewn churches are a United Nations World Heritage Site.

These 11 grand churches are carved from rock, and tens of thousands of pilgrims dressed in white cotton visit them each year.

Many Ethiopians walk weeks to reach Lalibela in order to commemorate Orthodox Christmas on January 7.

The town was captured by The Tigray People's Liberation Front, TPLF, and its allies in August.