WORLD
3 MIN READ
Cambodia releases jailed political, environmental activists
Cambodian Justice Ministry confirms the release of 26 jailed activists. Another 60 political prisoners are still in custody.
Cambodia releases jailed political, environmental activists
A justice ministry spokesperson denied any international pressure and said the prisoners were freed partly to reduce overcrowding in prisons. / Reuters
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
November 17, 2021

Cambodia has released 26 political, environmental and youth activists facing charges of incitement against the government, which human rights groups said was a positive step but that many more remained incarcerated.

A justice ministry spokesperson, confirming the release of the jailed activists on Wednesday, denied any international pressure and said they were freed partly to reduce overcrowding in prisons.

"This is a normal court procedure, the court didn't pay attention to whether you are activists or not," Chin Malin told Reuters on Wednesday.

"This is a campaign to help solve cases that are stuck in courts and reduce the capacity in crowded prisons," he added.

Among those released between November 5 and 12 were members of the environment group Mother Nature Cambodia, opposition party activists and the union leader Rong Chhun, Human Rights Watch said. But charges against them have not been dropped.

"The release of 26 wrongfully detained political prisoners is good news, but there is nothing to stop the Cambodian authorities from re-arresting them at any time,” said Brad Adams, Asia director at Human Rights Watch.

RECOMMENDED

Dozens still in prison

Another 60 political prisoners remain in custody, the rights group said.

"We appeal to the government to release other youth and political activists unconditionally as they should never have been imprisoned for raising critical issues about the environment or rule of law in Cambodia in the public domain," said Naly Pilorge, director of local human rights group LICADHO.

Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia for 36 years, is facing calls to improve his administration's human rights record ahead of an Asia Europe summit that it hosts this month.

READ MORE:Is Cambodia becoming a new flashpoint between China and the US?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy