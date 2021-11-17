TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Centuries-old mosaic found in western Turkey
The 2,700-year-old mosaic, depicting two human figures with roosters, is thought to belong to a wealthy Roman and is usually found in the halls of houses, symbolising magnificence and wealth.
Centuries-old mosaic found in western Turkey
The mosaic, depicting two human figures with roosters, is thought to belong to a wealthy Roman and is usually found in the halls of houses, symbolising magnificence and wealth. / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 17, 2021

 A 2,700-year-old mosaic thought to belong to a wealthy Roman has been unearthed in a house-shaped compartment 10 metres below the ground in western Turkey. 

The discovery came as a result of a raid carried out by Turkish police, officials said on Tuesday.

The police learned that illegal excavations were carried out in the garden of a residence close to the historical Kemeralti Bazaar and Agora Ruins in Izmir province where narrow streets do not allow vehicles to enter the neighbourhood.

After a month-long follow-up, the police arrested three suspects who were trying to excavate the historical remains by digging a tunnel.

READ MORE: Ancient town of Metropolis yields new treasures

From early Roman period

RECOMMENDED

Following the arrests, experts from the Izmir Archeology Museum conducted research in the area and found a mosaic measuring 178 x171 centimetres and two fluted columns with a length of two metres belonging to the early Roman period covering the years 753-509 BC.

The mosaic, depicting two human figures with roosters, is thought to belong to a wealthy Roman and is usually found in the halls of houses, symbolising magnificence and wealth.

The suspects reportedly told the police that when they were drilling in the garden of the house to extract water, they noticed that the construction machine did not move beyond a certain level, and when they dug the well with a shovel, they found the mosaic and columns.

The area has been taken under protection following the discovery of the mosaic, which is said to be rare in the world.

READ MORE:Turkey discovers 'ancestor' of Mediterranean mosaics

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank